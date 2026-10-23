RED Arrows will look to complete the job and secure a historic place in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup when they face Kaizer Chiefs in the second leg of their second-round tie at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban today. The Airmen head into the decisive with a vital 1-0 advantage from home leg. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, assistant coach Kalililo Kakonje insisted that his side will not sit back and defend their slender lead. “At this stage of the competition, we cannot look to sit back. We realize we are sitting on a slender 1-0 lead, I think that is not enough. We are not here to defend, we are here to complete the job...