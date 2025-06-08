An African funeral is a very social event for the entire community in which the deceased lived. Regardless of whether the deceased was a Christian or not, death has always been a reunion for long-separated relatives, believers and non-believers. Nowadays, tents, cars and the gathering of people demonstrate how death can bring people together, irrespective of distance relationships or political affliations. The funeral itself is a uniting factor; many people come together, regardless of distance, to pay their last tributes to the deceased and to provide the bereaved family with emotional support. People travel long distances to attend a funeral even though they may not have visited the family for a long time prior to the funeral, when one of...