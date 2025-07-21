Introduction The Zambian government’s decision to increase the excise duty on cigarettes from K452 to K750 per mille in the 2025 Supplementary Budget is a bold and evidence-informed fiscal and public health intervention. While tobacco industry giants like British American Tobacco (BAT) warn that such tax hikes will fuel illicit trade, these claims are exaggerated and self-serving. This two-part article explores the imperative of tobacco taxation in Zambia—examining the public health rationale, the economic burden of tobacco use, the dynamics of excise taxation, and the misleading narrative by the tobacco industry. Tobacco Use in Zambia: A Costly Addiction Zambia continues to suffer from tobacco consumption, with approximately 7,000 people dying annually from tobacco-related diseases. The economic costs are staggering. The...