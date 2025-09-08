The family of the late former Zambian President Edgar Lungu is expected to return to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday. They are appealing the High Court’s full bench judgment that the Zambian government is entitled to repatriate Lungu’s remains for a state funeral and burial. The Lungu family recently suffered a setback in their appeal bid after their application for direct appeal in the Constitutional Court was refused. This left the family with the option of returning to the Gauteng High Court or engaging in discussions with the Zambian government. A joint statement was released on Monday confirming that formal discussions over Lungu’s final resting place had commenced. The appeal bid is now expected to return to...