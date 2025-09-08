The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Sunday, September 7, 2025 received the final consignment of ballot papers for the Local Government, Parliamentary and Presidential Elections slated for Tuesday, September 16, 2025. According to MEC, the arrivals began on Monday, September 1 and concluded on Sunday, in line with the Commission’s electoral calendar—a milestone officials say underscores the body’s operational readiness for polling day. MEC says the ballot papers are being secured at designated warehouses under 24-hour police guard, with tamper-evident seals, serialized packs, and a documented chain-of-custody in place. Political party representatives and accredited observers are expected to be present during dispatch and receipt at district level to enhance transparency. Distribution to all councils will proceed in phases this week,...