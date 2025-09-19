When President Hakainde Hichilema recently opened Parliament, he underscored the importance of inclusive economic growth. Transport is one of the most visible areas where inclusivity matters. Today, thousands of Zambians queue endlessly for minibuses or spend hours stuck in Lusaka’s traffic jams, while in rural districts many communities remain cut off from clinics, markets, and schools. And yet, the solution is already around us. Motorcycles and tricycles—popularly known as 2- and 3-wheelers—are quietly transforming rural and peri-urban mobility. In provinces such as Eastern and Luapula, they are the most reliable and affordable mode of transport. The time has come to recognize this reality by legalizing and regulating them nationwide. A Tool for Inclusive Growth At an average price of K20,000,...