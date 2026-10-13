In the previous opinion piece, we argued that Zambia can no longer rely on restoration orders and post-disaster interventions as the primary tools of environmental governance. Recurring pollution incidents affecting the Kafue River system have shown that responding after environmental damage has occurred is costly, disruptive, and ineffective. The more important question is what measures can prevent future disasters. If Zambia is serious about balancing mineral driven growth with environmental protection, policymakers must move beyond diagnosis and focus on reforms that permanently change incentives.

First, the government must strengthen the economic incentives that shape corporate behaviour. Pollution persists when cost of compliance remains lower than cost of prevention. Mining firms to incentives established through law and regulations, Therefore, environmental penalties should reflect the full socioeconomic cost of pollution, including damage to agriculture, fisheries, water supplies, and public health. Fines linked to annual revenue, combined with escalating sanctions for repeated offences, would encourage investment in prevention. Environmental negligence should become more costly than environmental compliance.

Second, Zambia must modernise environmental monitoring systems. Recent incidents have exposed the limitations of a regulatory framework that depends heavily on company disclosures and occasional inspections. ZEMA should be equipped with real time monitoring systems at high-risk mining sites, particularly tailings facilities, discharge points, and major waterways. Advances in digital technology make it possible to detect abnormal changes in water quality quickly, allowing regulators to intervene before contamination spreads and strengthen public confidence in oversight. Prevention begins with timely information and credible surveillance.

Thirdly, communities must become active partners in environmental governance rather than passive victims of pollution. Residents living near mines and rivers often detect unusual changes long before formal investigations begin. They observe water discolouration, declining fish stocks, reduced crop productivity, and other warning signs that may escape official attention. Yet their observations are frequently treated as secondary evidence rather than valuable environmental intelligence. Government should therefore establish community-based monitoring structures and create direct reporting channels between communities and regulators. Training, monitoring equipment, and legal recognition would make local participation more effective and improve accountability.

Fourth, transparency must become a non-negotiable principle of environmental management. Information about water quality, environmental audits, compliance records, and regulatory actions should be accessible to the public. Transparency allows citizens, researchers, civil society organisations, and local authorities to assess environmental performance independently. It also reduces suspicion and strengthens trust between communities, companies, and government institutions. Environmental information should not be treated as privileged corporate property when its pollution affects entire communities. Open access to monitoring results would encourage responsibility and create additional incentives for companies to uphold environmental standards.

Fifth, Zambia needs stronger mechanisms for environmental liability and compensation. Communities affected by pollution frequently wait years for redress while livelihoods deteriorate. Mining companies operating high risk facilities should maintain environmental performance bonds or contribute to dedicated remediation funds. These arrangements would ensure that resources are immediately available for emergency response, rehabilitation, and community support. They would also reduce the likelihood that taxpayers absorb the costs of environmental failures. However, concerns have been raised about lack of contribution to the fund. Accountability requires more than penalties after violations occur. It requires financial preparedness that guarantees restoration and assistance when environmental harm occurs.

Beyond these reforms, environmental protection must be integrated into national economic planning. Economic success is often measured through export earnings, production volumes, and investment flows. While these indicators matter, they overlook the value of natural assets that form national wealth such as rivers, forests, wetlands, and productive agricultural land. The Kafue River is not merely an environmental resource. It is an economic asset that supports agriculture, fisheries, industry, and domestic water supply. When pollution undermines these functions, the country suffers economic losses. Therefore, policymakers should recognise natural capital as an essential component of national wealth and development planning.

Finally, government must demonstrate consistency in enforcement. Environmental laws are only as effective as their implementation. Responsible investors need regulatory certainty, communities need protection, and companies need assurance that competitors will not gain an advantage by ignoring environmental obligations. Consistent enforcement creates a level playing field, improves confidence in institutions, and reinforces the credibility of regulatory agencies. The reality is that Zambia does not face a choice between mining and environmental protection. It faces a choice between responsible mining and irresponsible mining. Long term prosperity depends on both economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Looking ahead, success will depend on political leadership that prioritises long term national interests over short term expediency. Reform will require resources, institutional coordination, and sustained public engagement. However, the costs of inaction are far greater. Every pollution incident weakens public trust, threatens livelihoods, and undermines confidence of sustainable development. By strengthening incentives, modernising oversight, empowering communities, improving transparency, enforcing liability, and applying environmental laws consistently, Zambia can move from a reactive approach to a preventive model of environmental governance. Such a shift is essential if the country is to protect its natural resources while supporting sustainable economic growth for future generations.

Author

Solomon Mwampikita is a Sustainable Development Expert and Lead Researcher on Climate Change and Environment at the Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD).