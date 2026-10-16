Zambians interested in growing their wealth beyond the country’s borders have been introduced to investment opportunities in the United Kingdom’s property market.

This follows an investment seminar held in Lusaka, where international real estate opportunities were presented to prospective investors.

The seminar highlighted how eligible Zambians can gain exposure to residential properties in the UK without necessarily purchasing an entire property themselves.

One of the opportunities presented was Great Hampton Street Works, an £8.55 million residential property in Birmingham consisting of 29 fully tenanted apartments.

Speaking on the initiative, Baron & Cabot Managing Director Mark Pearson said African investors are increasingly recognising the importance of looking beyond their local markets.

“We are seeing a growing awareness that African investors do not have to limit their wealth to their home markets. UK real estate offers another route into an established property market and a major international currency,” Pearson said.

API Global Founder and CEO Michael Leighton explained that international property investments have historically presented challenges for African investors.

“For investors in Zambia, access to international real estate has traditionally involved significant capital requirements, complex structures and considerable barriers to entry. We believe the opportunity presented by Great Hampton Street Works demonstrates how technology and cross-border investment infrastructure can make established real estate markets more accessible to eligible investors,” he said.

The seminar also explored how international property investments can provide opportunities for rental income, potential property appreciation and investment diversification.