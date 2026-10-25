What happens when a country decides that a woman’s intelligence deserves as much recognition as her appearance? Burkina Faso has opened a debate that extends far beyond its borders, challenging societies to reconsider what they teach young girls to value and what they encourage them to become.

In June 2026, Burkina Faso suspended beauty competitions nationwide while the government worked on regulations intended to protect cultural identity, social values and human dignity. It subsequently introduced HAKILI Mousso, a science competition for young women, with participants competing in subjects including mathematics, physics and chemistry. In September, 84 finalists were recognised for their achievements. By October, the government had announced plans to resume beauty competitions in a revised format emphasising Burkinabè culture and traditional dress.

The development raises an important question. In a world where women have been judged for generations by their complexion, weight, age and physical appearance, can shifting the spotlight towards education help change the way society values them?

Beauty pageants are not necessarily responsible for the objectification of women. However, when appearance becomes the principal measure of worth, they can reinforce the belief that a woman’s greatest asset is how she looks. Young girls, already exposed to relentless images of physical perfection on social media, can begin to measure themselves against standards that are often unrealistic and constantly changing.

There is another message they need to hear. Open your books. Ask questions. Explore your abilities. Discover what you can create, invent or improve. Your future should not depend on whether somebody considers you beautiful.

Burkina Faso’s science competition offers a compelling alternative by celebrating achievement rather than appearance. A girl who sees another young woman recognised for solving a complex scientific problem may begin to imagine herself as an engineer, a doctor, a researcher or a technology entrepreneur. Representation matters because it makes possibilities visible.

The need is considerable. Women account for only about 35 per cent of STEM graduates worldwide, according to UNESCO. Gender stereotypes, unequal access to education and limited encouragement continue to influence girls’ academic choices and career prospects.

The consequences extend beyond individual aspirations. Countries need skilled professionals to improve healthcare, develop agricultural technologies, strengthen digital services and address environmental challenges. Educated women can enter these professions, establish businesses and create employment. Investment in science and technical education can therefore contribute to a stronger workforce and a more productive economy, provided that training is accompanied by meaningful employment opportunities.

There are encouraging examples elsewhere. Ghana has supported initiatives introducing girls to science and connecting them with women professionals. Kenya has also used scientific camps to encourage girls to explore STEM careers. In Tanzania and Zimbabwe, education programmes have helped girls facing financial and social barriers remain in school. These approaches demonstrate that sustained investment, mentorship and practical support can change lives without requiring the state to prohibit other activities.

This is where Burkina Faso’s approach deserves both recognition and scrutiny.

A government may have legitimate reasons to challenge harmful social expectations and promote its cultural heritage. Yet a blanket ban on beauty pageants risks confusing empowerment with control. Women who were once expected to meet society’s beauty standards could find themselves pressured to conform to a different ideal, one in which academic achievement becomes the only acceptable measure of success.

Not every woman wants to become a scientist. Some aspire to careers in fashion, the arts, sport, media or business. Beauty competitions can also provide opportunities for public speaking, advocacy and professional development. For some participants, pageantry is a personal choice rather than an attempt to gain approval through physical appearance.

Empowerment must expand a woman’s choices, not narrow them.

There is a fundamental difference between encouraging girls to pursue education and dictating what women should do with their lives. Awareness campaigns, scholarships, science clubs and mentorship programmes can challenge the obsession with physical perfection while allowing women to decide for themselves whether pageantry has a place in their lives. A ban may appear decisive, but changing attitudes through education offers a more sustainable approach.

Cultural identity is another important part of this debate. Burkina Faso’s emphasis on traditional dress and national heritage raises a question relevant to many African societies: how can young people embrace progress without losing their cultural roots?

The two need not compete. Traditional clothing, languages, crafts and customs can be preserved alongside scientific discovery and modern education. Young people should be encouraged to understand their heritage, appreciate what is valuable and challenge customs that deny others dignity or opportunity. A woman can be a scientist and remain deeply connected to her culture.

For Zambia, the lessons are equally relevant. We need more women in science and technology, but this requires investment in schools, laboratories, scholarships, vocational training and employment pathways. Families and the media must also reconsider the messages they send to girls. Celebrating a woman’s appearance is not inherently wrong. Making her appearance the defining feature of her identity is.

Women have been objectified for long enough. Their worth cannot be measured by a crown, a dress size or a reflection in a mirror. Equally, it should not depend entirely on qualifications, awards or professional accomplishments. A woman’s dignity is not something she must earn by meeting society’s expectations.

Burkina Faso has started a conversation worth having. Its science competition offers an opportunity to celebrate young women’s intellectual abilities, while the debate surrounding the pageant suspension reminds us that good intentions do not automatically justify restrictions on personal freedom.

The goal should not be to replace the beauty queen with the science champion as the only acceptable model of womanhood. It should be to build a society where girls have the education and confidence to pursue their ambitions, where their intelligence receives the recognition it deserves, and where women remain free to choose their own paths.

Perhaps progress begins when we stop telling girls what they should become and start giving them the tools to decide for themselves.