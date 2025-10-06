Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika has moved swiftly to consolidate his political authority, naming Enoch Kanzingeni Chihana as Second Vice President and unveiling a new team of Cabinet and senior government officials—just days after the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) swept the September 16 local government elections in a landslide victory. The dual developments mark a decisive phase in Mutharika’s political comeback, with analysts describing them as the clearest signs yet of a “blue wave” reshaping Malawi’s political landscape from the grassroots to the presidency. According to official results released by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), the DPP secured a commanding majority of council seats across all three regions, dislodging the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its Tonse Alliance partners from...