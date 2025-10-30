Tanzania’s government has directed all civil servants to work from home following violent protests that erupted during Wednesday’s general elections, which were marred by internet shutdowns, reports of deaths, and widespread unrest. The demonstrations broke out after opposition supporters accused President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration of manipulating the electoral process by jailing or disqualifying key opposition figures. According to rights groups, protesters set vehicles ablaze, blocked roads, and damaged public infrastructure in the main city, Dar es Salaam, prompting security forces to fire tear gas and live ammunition to disperse crowds. The US Embassy in Tanzania said several major roads, including the route to Dar es Salaam’s international airport, remained closed on Thursday morning, as security forces maintained heavy presence...