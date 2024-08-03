Affiliation with a record label is often seen as a golden ticket for artistes, but Jemax has a different perspective. He describes many record labels as unreliable, saying they “ama record label ayengi yabufi” and haven’t genuinely helped any artiste. These labels often promise the moon and the stars, but deliver little, leaving artistes to fend for themselves. He feels that instead of being a boost, record labels frequently hold artistes back by failing to meet their contractual commitments. Jemax finds this unfair, suggesting that record labels are more interested in exploiting artistes than truly supporting them. Jemax’s latest album, The Boogeyman, has amassed a staggering 33.6 million streams on Boomplay as of last Thursday, setting a high bar in...



