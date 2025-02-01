ARTISTE Y-Celeb alias Webster Chikalaba recently featured on The ZMB Talks podcast and he had a lot of feisty things to say about Pilato, Simon Mwewa Lane and “artistes who show fake love”. But because I am not as feisty, I’ll start this article from the naughty side of life, because it is laced with a lot of love. Y-Celeb says he is not interested in “utuputula twabanakashi” because he already has a woman whom he loves so much. Known for coining some mantras which have been embraced by most people like “Zambia Ku Chalo”, Y-Celeb, has coined “One Zambia, One Leal (real) life”. Featuring on The ZMB talks with Edna recently, Y-celeb, who spoke in Bemba, said he wasn’t...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here