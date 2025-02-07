POLICE have arrested social media influencer Wendy Natasha Mutale, popularly known as Mrs Kennedy, for allegedly abducting her husband’s mistress, Lucy Mushabati. The drama unfolded after Mrs Kennedy, 26, publicly exposed her husband’s affair with Lucy, also 26, leading to a viral Facebook live session where her husband slapped her. However, instead of pursuing legal action against her husband, Mrs Kennedy turned her anger towards his mistress. With the help of her friends, she allegedly abducted Lucy and her friend Nchimunya Malambo, and took them to her residence in Vona Valley, Meanwood, where it is alleged that they were beaten, locked up, and had their phones confiscated. The incident was later reported to the police, leading to Mrs Kennedy’s arrest....



