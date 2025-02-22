Hip-hop artiste Muzo Aka Alphonso has been making headlines in recent months, not for his music, but for his battle with alcoholism. His struggles became a topic of discussion on social media after he was seen in a concerning state, leading to widespread concern from fans and fellow artistes alike. Following the public outcry, Muzo was admitted to Great North Road Rehabilitation Center, where he began his journey to recovery. The news of his admission sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many expressing support, while others debated the circumstances surrounding his struggles. Months into his rehabilitation, popular rapper Slap Dee, who is one of the brand ambassadors for Great North Road Group of Companies, visited Muzo accompanied by several...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here