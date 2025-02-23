Fr Godfrey Mashilipa, St Augustine’s Kalikiliki Parish priest, has observed that when some people acquire wealth or find themselves in positions of influence, they detach themselves completely from God and turn themselves into “little gods”. He warns that such people will have a disastrous ending. He notes that some people after being blessed with a Vitz, for example, even stop attending church, saying, “I can’t come to your church Father, the road is very bad”, even though they previously walked on the same road without any issues. He adds that as political campaigns approach, those in positions of influence will suddenly start flocking to church. Meanwhile, all these years they have never been there. The Catholic priest has also questioned...



