“Esther has been married for five minutes, and she’s talking so passionately about marriage. Awe, sure, this marriage to Pompi!” Who can forget that fiery moment between Mutale Mwanza and Esther Chungu on Zambezi Magic’s Tuvwange Lifestyle? Not to mention Mutale’s other unfiltered, no-holds-barred remarks throughout the show? Well, Mutale says showbiz is a highly calculated industry and everything she did during the show was part of a script. In fact, she says she was paid to play the villain. She argues that a show where everyone agrees on everything would be boring, so she accepted the role of the “mean girl” to spice things up. Speaking on Kenny T 1 on 1 Podcast recently, Mutale shared that accepting the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here