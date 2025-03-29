The Zambia Association of Musicians has ushered in a new leadership, with renowned artiste Brian Bwembya, popularly known as B-Flow, as president while Yahya Kaba, alias KB, is vice president. B-Flow won the presidency with 56 votes, defeating his rival, Kaputula Amon, who secured only 27 votes. His campaign focused on inclusive leadership and increasing the association’s visibility. Also elected to the association were Kelvin Mwesa as Secretary for Projects, Edmond Miti as Publicity Secretary, Mwalimu Henry as Treasurer, Kasonde Monica as Deputy Secretary General, and Lesa Chomba as Secretary General. The AGM took place at Charlotar Hall in Lusaka, Thursday, where Chairman of the Independent Committee on ZAM elections 2025, Peter Mwanang’ombe, announced the winners. “The next position that...



