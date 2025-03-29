After the August 13, 2026 general elections, Zambia might have a National Assembly capable of producing some greatest records of all time. As you may already know, artiste Macky 2 has announced his intentions to contest as a member of parliament in next year’s general elections, and it seems he wasn’t the only creative with such plans in the woodworks. One of the latest musicians to express political interest is CQ, also known as Mr Shuga. CQ, whose real name is Chisanga Queville Chansa, tells Diggers Lite that musicians are putting themselves forward because there’s a clear leadership crisis in the country. Despite not having chosen a constituency yet, CQ is confident about his chances of victory. “When you see...



