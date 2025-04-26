Gospel artiste Abel Chungu Musuka says Zambia lacks a structured music industry, arguing that it operates more as a marketplace; where sustainability and growth are hindered by the absence of proper systems. He observes that while there is a lot of creative activity, the country is yet to build a true industry which ensures predictable income for artistes and supporting sectors like fashion, dance and modelling. Speaking when he featured on the 50k podcast with Benas Banda recently, Abel said while he appreciates the “fake it till you make it” mentality, there’s a dangerous culture of selling illusions rather than real blueprints for success in Zambia’s creative space. He observed that some artistes and creatives were doing all kinds of...



