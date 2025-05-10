LAST weekend, the people of Chongwe gathered in large numbers for a special Zesco-led roadshow aimed at educating the community about the dangers of vandalism. The roadshow wasn’t just about entertainment, it was mainly focused on educating people about the far-reaching consequences of stealing or damaging Zesco power lines and transformers. This event was part of the Youth Action Against Vandalism (YAAV) campaign and was organised with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Arts Council and the Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM). Together, they used music, performances and informative talks to share important messages about the campaign. The event featured a dynamic lineup of musicians, including Dalitso Mwana Wamukomboni, Cray Jay, Kelvin Mwesa and Rajiv...