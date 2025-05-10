24-YEAR-OLD Faith Bwalya, who is representing Zambia at the 72nd Miss World pageant in India, says she’s ready to give it her all. Despite working under tight deadlines, the model has poured her soul into preparing for the pageant, promising a performance that will make the country proud on the global stage. The 72nd Miss World pageant will commence with its opening ceremony on May 10th at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium and reach its climax on May 31st at Hyderabad’s HITEX Convention Centre, where the new Miss World will be crowned in a dazzling celebration of beauty. Faith departed for India on Monday. During a Facebook live stream, she expressed gratitude to everyone who has supported her so far and...