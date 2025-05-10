LAST year, The Icon Zambia delivered unforgettable performances and the rise of a star. After weeks of intense competition, marked by emotion and growth, Karlos Mule was crowned the winner of the country’s biggest singing competition. Despite the many challenges, it became a huge success, reaching nearly 14 million views and putting Zambia on the global entertainment map. Now, season two is finally here and promises to be even bigger, better and more exciting. The search is on once again for raw and fresh talent from across the country, with auditions planned in four provinces. This will give more people the chance to chase their dreams and become the next Icon. In an exclusive interview with David Kazadi, the creator...