WHAT started a few days ago as a cute wildlife outing for Miss World Zambia has turned into a full-blown online drama featuring Jila Makina versus Alice Musukwa, Melba and Nkanda Yatu. Things got so spicy that Jila had to slam her comment section door shut! What fuelled this online drama? Let’s start from the beginning. In 2018, Jila Makina was crowned Miss Universe Zambia Second Princess under Alice’s guidance. Later that year, the team traveled to Durban, South Africa. Upon their return, Jila took to social media, claiming that Alice had orchestrated encounters with men during the trip, an accusation that Alice vehemently denied. Fast forward to 2025, during a candid one-on-one session on Road to Miss Universe...