TO the casual observer, Jito Kayumba may come off as aloof – arrogant, even. Stories have swirled that his path to power was paved with ease, that he’s always had it made. But the man behind the title of Special Assistant to the President for Finance and Investment tells a different story. He says people who don’t know him personally often mistake his demeanour for arrogance, but in truth, he is simply deliberately confident, a trait he had to work hard to develop. Jito also challenges the notion that having connections is somehow bad or illegal. He says he knows people who have raised capital or gotten jobs because of connections, arguing that having connections doesn’t necessarily mean you’re unqualified....