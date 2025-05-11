LIFE Coach Walubita Siyanga says one major cause of poverty, for both men and women, is their choice of spouse. He notes that “if you marry the wrong partner, you may end up poor for the rest of your life.” He also says a man’s financial capacity often shapes the kind of partner he ends up with, joking that most men would pursue someone like Beyoncé if they had the means, but instead tend to “stay in their league.” On inheritance, Walubita says when the Bible talks about leaving things for your children’s children, it doesn’t just mean after you die. He believes that you should pass things on while you’re still alive. If you have houses that people are...