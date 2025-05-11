SEGA Diallo was just a teenager when his world shifted. At only 14, he was diagnosed with fibromyxoid sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that originates from connective tissues. Today, years later, he’s not only cancer-free but also a qualified medical doctor. Now a junior resident medical officer volunteering at a hospital in Lusaka, Diallo speaks with a calm authority that only comes from experience. He’s not just treating patients; he’s walking with them through the very storm he once survived. His diagnosis came early, before the cancer had spread, giving him a better prognosis than most. But that didn’t make the journey any less intense. Chemotherapy and multiple surgeries, including the removal of chest muscles and parts of two...