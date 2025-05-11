SEGA Diallo was just a teenager when his world shifted. At only 14, he was diagnosed with fibromyxoid sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that originates from connective tissues. Today, years later, he’s not only cancer-free but also a qualified medical doctor. Now a junior resident medical officer volunteering at a hospital in Lusaka, Diallo speaks with a calm authority that only comes from experience. He’s not just treating patients; he’s walking with them through the very storm he once survived. His diagnosis came early, before the cancer had spread, giving him a better prognosis than most. But that didn’t make the journey any less intense. Chemotherapy and multiple surgeries, including the removal of chest muscles and parts of two...

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here