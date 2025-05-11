A 34-YEAR-OLD woman of 10 Miles has dragged her “cheating” husband to court seeking a divorce. Lasney Chiboloshi told the court that her husband, Lucky Mwanasebwa, started cheating on her after getting a job as a bus driver. She says when she confronted him, he told her that she wasn’t woman enough because she didn’t have bigger buttocks. When the matter came before the Matero Local Court under Magistrate Lewis Mumba, Chiboloshi said things in their marriage got worse when Mwanasebwa later found a teaching job in Petauke. She alleged that he stopped sleeping at home and instead spent nights at their female neighbour’s house, who was also a fellow teacher. “My name is Lasney Chiboloshi, I am 34 years...