Remember that Indian guy who popped up on our feeds singing flawlessly in Nyanja? His song, First Love, featuring Daxon Ma Africa, instantly captured attention and left people wondering, “Who is this guy?” Well, we caught up with Rajiv Manghnani alias Rajiv Rox and it turns out there’s a lot more to hid story. He’s been in love with music since his school days, performing in inter-school competitions. Before Zambia, he lived in Ghana, where he formed a band with friends and performed for years before life took the group in different directions. After a six-year break from music, Rajiv picked up his passion again using online tools and when he arrived in Zambia in 2023, he found a nation...