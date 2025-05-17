The countdown to one of Zambia’s biggest arts events has begun. The 2025 Ngoma Awards will take place on December 11, at the Ciela Resort. This year is extra special as it marks the 20th edition of the awards, which have been running for 28 years. The Ngoma Awards are all about celebrating Zambian talent in music, film, theatre, dance, and more. Speaking to Diggers lite, National Arts Council Director Maanka Chipindi said this year’s awards would be more competitive than last year’s, which had only honorary winners. New categories like Best Producer in music and Best Director in film were added to shine a light on the hardworking people behind the scenes. To give everyone a fair chance, the...