The comedy industry in Zambia has been growing steadily, but behind the scenes, there’s a lot more happening than just making people laugh. Since its formation in 2012, the Comedians Association of Zambia has been working hard to organize, support, and uplift local comedians. According to Secretary General Ginnethon Shandele, many people in Zambia are getting into comedy and content creation, but only those who formally affiliate with the association get to enjoy the full benefits, such as workshops, grants, and opportunities for growth. In an interview, he shares that the association became a recognized affiliate of the National Arts Council just last year, which opened more doors for comedians to receive funding and take part in national initiatives. Through...