FIFTY-one years after Christine Munkombwe made history in 1974 as the first-ever Miss World Zambia, proudly representing her country on the global stage, Faith Bwalya has now written a new chapter in that legacy by becoming the first Miss World Zambia to reach the quarter-finals in Telangana, India. Faith was crowned Miss World Zambia just a few weeks ago during the Miss Universe Zambia competition. Just ten days after winning her crown, she quickly headed to India for the 72nd Miss World Festival, ready to put Zambia firmly on the global map. Even with such little time to prepare, Faith stepped into the world stage with confidence, style and purpose. From her wardrobe to the way she carried herself, it...