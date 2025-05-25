IN our compounds, it’s almost normal for dogs to disappear without much fuss. Unless it’s a pampered house dog with a name and a leash, few take notice. But behind these disappearances lies a disturbing truth, as some of these dogs don’t just vanish, they’re captured, slaughtered and their meat ends up on someone’s plate, or is sold as goat meat at some drinking places. Veterinary Association of Zambia president Malcolm Chiyoba draws attention to a major challenge in the current Food Act, which does not explicitly ban the sale or consumption of dog meat. This legal loophole, he says, makes it difficult for law enforcement and the judiciary to prosecute offenders. However, he says there is a need to...