CONGREGANTS at Grace City Ministries broke into cheers and shouts of “Amen” as Reverend Sonny Zulu delivered a sermon on the sanctity of the human body. He said that the body is the temple of God, not a market, and that no organ, no piece, no member of the body is for sale. In fact, he said, if you can, put a sign on yourself, ‘Not for Sale.’ The Standard Chartered Bank CEO, who was ordained as a reverend last year after graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Theology and a Bachelor’s Degree in Ministry, questioned the kinds of activities people have allowed into their lives, how certain things are being sold around them, and whether the body has become...