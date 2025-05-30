EVERY day, many people in Lusaka wake up to the same struggle, which is finding enough money for bus fare. Whether it’s going to work, school or running a small business, transport costs can take a big bite out of your pocket. But this June, something exciting is coming to break that routine, especially for those born in June. On June 4, to celebrate the President’s birthday, Kulima Tower Bus Station will be offering free bus rides to everyone born in June, no matter the exact date. It’s a way of turning an ordinary day into a moment of joy and celebration, especially for those who usually have to count every kwacha. That’s not all: according to Kulima Tower Bus...