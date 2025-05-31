Zambian singer OC Osilliation, known for popular songs like Wangu Ni Wangu, Na Mulenga, and Rafiki, is now making waves in the film industry. While he has always been known for his music, OC is now taking a big step into acting. He recently announced his role in an upcoming science fiction action movie titled Ashes of the Free, which is directed by Hollywood filmmaker Simon Romain. OC shared that acting has always been a passion of his, even before he moved to the US. In Zambia, he acted in local shows and films that unfortunately never made it to TV. Music has always been his main focus, but acting has always been in his heart. Although he’s now acting...