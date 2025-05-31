Roberto is on fire in 2025. The celebrated Zambian artiste continues to dominate the airwaves, reminding fans why he remains one of the most respected names in music. Just months ago, he dropped the chart-topping single “Bestie,” which quickly became a fan favorite across the country. And just when listeners thought the party was over, Roberto surprised them with another banger, “Dear Phone,” a relatable track that’s already climbing playlists and filling dance floors. What sets Dear Phone apart isn’t just its catchy beat, it’s the story behind it. Inspired by real-life events, Roberto says the song reflects a friend’s experience that reminded him of his own. He reveals that it’s a song that talks about how phones which were...