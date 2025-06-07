WILLIAM Banda, famously known as Willy Ginx, is urging fellow musicians to invest in alternative businesses. The artiste, who is behind classic hits like ‘Mukazi Wapanyumba’ and ‘Mbululuka’, emphasises that this should be done while they’re still at the height of their careers. He warns that fame doesn’t last forever; when public interest fades and shows slow down, having other income streams can prevent financial struggles and depression. And for his fans, Willy Ginx wants you to know he’s still deeply passionate about music and never said he quit. Expect new music to drop soon. Appearing on B Flow TV, Willy Ginx revealed that his song ‘Mukazi Wapanyumba’ was inspired by his late cousin, who was in a relationship with...