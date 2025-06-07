JAY Trigga, whose real name is Jack Lumbeta Kafukwilwa, is one of Zambia’s rapidly rising music stars, celebrated for his unique Afro-fusion style. At just 26 years old, he’s already creating a stir in the Zambian music scene, most recently with “Nationality”, his song made with fellow artiste Ari. A few weeks after “Nationality” dropped, everyone was trying to figure out who was behind the catchy hit. Some even argued that it didn’t sound Zambian at all. Which makes one wonder, what exactly is a Zambian sound supposed to be? But that’s a story for another day. What truly matters is that the stars behind the hit song have achieved what many of us have dreamed of for years: taking...