A 33-YEAR-OLD Lusaka woman has dragged her husband to court seeking reconciliation, lamenting that he takes back everything he buys her during arguments, including clothes, shoes and even underwear. In his defence, Chanda Kasokola claimed that the problems in their marriage started when his wife, Joyce Chanda, stole K20,000 and the title deeds to their house. However, Chanda said she took the money after discovering that her husband had a girlfriend whom he frequently took to a hotel in Tanzania. This prompted Matero Local Court Magistrate Harriet Mulenga to counsel Kasokola to be content with what he has and not to invest in skirts. The case started with Chanda telling her side of the story. “My name is Joyce Chanda,...