A 52-YEAR-OLD man has narrated to the Matero Local Court how he walked in on his wife having sex with another man, who was naked and on top of her. Despite witnessing this, Mateyo Phiri insists that he still loves his wife, Nester Zulu. In this matter, Zulu, 40, is seeking a divorce from her husband, Phiri, citing his disrespect towards her during her menstrual cycle. Zulu alleged that Phiri mocks her, invites their children to see her during her periods, and even calls her parents to complain about her condition. Speaking before Magistrate Harriet Mulenga, Zulu claimed that Phiri once locked her out of their house because she was on her period, an act that forced her to move...