FORMER Law Association of Zambia president Eddie Mwitwa says there is judicial independence now compared to the past, when there were attempts to instil fear in the judiciary. He recalls an incident in which political cadres disrupted court proceedings by smashing windows and banging on doors. Mwitwa noted that even if the judge presiding over the matter was courageous, the fear instilled by such incidents could affect other judges, even those not directly involved in the case. In a candid interview with Diggers Life recently, Mwitwa said between 2016 and 2020, the country was marked by alarming levels of lawlessness, where institutions failed to act and cadres operated with impunity. “I think for me, my adult life, what I experienced...