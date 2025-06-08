AS if seated on the set of his iconic ‘Frank Talk’, veteran journalist Frank Mutubila laid his heart bare, this time, not as a host, but as the story himself. Following the end of his first marriage, Mutubila went on to marry fellow broadcaster and celebrated ZNBC news anchor Evelyn Tembo. Years later, he’s now pulling back the curtain on what really happened behind the scenes. In a deeply reflective moment, he admits falling short, not just as a husband, but as a father and a man. He describes his second marriage as more complicated, born from admiration, beauty, and the allure of glamour. He confesses that instead of understanding his partner, he tried to buy peace through provision, only...