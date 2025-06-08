I DON’T know why women are drinking too much; when you know you’re still young, don’t get married, Magistrate Harriet Mulenga advised while presiding over a divorce case involving a 32-year-old man and his 25-year-old wife. After seven years of marriage, Evuta Sakala dragged his wife, Tamara Sakala, to the Matero Local Court, seeking divorce and accusing her of excessive alcohol consumption and abusing nsunko (a powdered tobacco substance). Sakala told the court that Tamara once took their child to a bar, where she was beaten by her friends and came home swollen. In her defence, Tamara questioned why Sakala was complaining about her drinking when he was the one who often bought her alcohol. Despite the issues, Sakala said...