It is with deep sorrow that the nation of Zambia mourns the death of its sixth republican president, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who passed away on Thursday, June 5th, 2025. His sudden death has shocked the country, leaving behind a pain, unanswered questions and heavy hearts. Many Zambians both at home and abroad are struggling to come to terms with the loss of a man who once stood as a symbol of unity and leadership. President Lungu served as Zambia’s head of state from 2015 until 2021, when he lost power in a peaceful and democratic election. Even after stepping down, he remained in the hearts of many Zambians. He was known for his calm nature, his humility and his ability...