Rapper and content creator Emmanuel Phiri, alias Ndine Emma, says his rap journey began in an unlikely setting, surrounded by what he jokingly calls a “wack” but musically passionate family, whose early influence unknowingly shaped his path. He says his passion for rap was sparked in 2011 when he met rapper LB the Rap Killer, a member of the group Diamond Chain. But long before that, his home was already a breeding ground for musical influence even if, as he jokes, the talent was questionable. With a sister who rapped and a brother who tried to follow suit. At the time, Emma couldn’t distinguish between good and bad music, it all sounded exciting to him. He simply admired the fact...