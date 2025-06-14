Rapper and content creator Emmanuel Phiri, alias Ndine Emma, says his rap journey began in an unlikely setting, surrounded by what he jokingly calls a “wack” but musically passionate family, whose early influence unknowingly shaped his path. He says his passion for rap was sparked in 2011 when he met rapper LB the Rap Killer, a member of the group Diamond Chain. But long before that, his home was already a breeding ground for musical influence even if, as he jokes, the talent was questionable. With a sister who rapped and a brother who tried to follow suit. At the time, Emma couldn’t distinguish between good and bad music, it all sounded exciting to him. He simply admired the fact...

Membership Required

You must be a member to access this content.

View Membership Levels

Already a member? Log in here