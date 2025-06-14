The music industry is very dark, I was taken to a river to be initiated, says gospel artiste and minister Malachi Ng’andu, popularly known as Kopala Pastor. Sharing his personal experience, he recounts how his early efforts to break into the music scene led him into spiritual practices he initially misunderstood. In a candid recount of his past, Ng’andu describes how a fellow artiste’s offer to help his career turned into a journey involving secret meetings and rituals. He says it started off as pure guidance and advice, but soon led to a spiritual initiation he hadn’t anticipated. He admits that those things actually work and explains that it’s not really like Satanism, but more like witchcraft, sort of. Featuring...