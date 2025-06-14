CQ Mr Shuga is making a strong return in the music industry, not just with music, but with a message. Lately, people have been calling him a finished artist, a label many would find negative. But instead of fighting it, CQ has turned the lessons being thrown at him into lemonade. To him, being finished doesn’t mean he’s done, it means he’s complete. After years in the music industry, CQ has gained experience, learned tough lessons and grown into an artist who truly understands his craft. He sees finished as a sign of maturity and growth. He’s not guessing his way through music anymore, he knows what works, what speaks to people and what matters. He shares that this stage...