Comedian Winstone Ngosa, alias Idc Light Comedy, says although many people once dismissed him as “just a Facebook comedian,” it was on that very platform that his career took off in 2019, marking the beginning of a journey that’s now earning him gigs worth up to K20,000. Idc light says he and fellow comedian Ken Dumbo started posting skits online when social media comedy wasn’t taken seriously, often being dismissed, however, he notes that now everyone is eager to post videos on platforms like Facebook and TikTok. He says comedy has now become his full-time career, with income flowing in from various gigs. He explains that he performs at annual balls, corporate events, and weddings, particularly during peak times like...