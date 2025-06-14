International DJ and music producer Marvin Bwalya famously known as DJ Switcher says Zambia should adopt Chester’s modernised Kalindula as the country’s signature sound, arguing it carries the originality and cultural depth needed to define Zambian music on the global stage. Switcher, a resident DJ at Granddaddy’s, explains that while Zambian music has evolved, it still lacks a clear identity, something he believes Chester’s style can offer, as it draws from traditional influences while remaining fresh and relatable to today’s audience. He notes that most local artistes tend to follow trending genres like Amapiano or Afrobeats, which he says weakens the country’s chance of carving out a distinct international presence. Switcher says Zambian music has had a hard time breaking...